New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Indian iconic films such as 'Mother India', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Devdas', and 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' will be screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will present "Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema," a curated selection of 12 iconic films from India, running from March 7 to April 19, 2025, read a statement.

The program explores the evolution of colour in Indian cinema and its transformative role in shaping visual storytelling and emotional resonance.

The series aims to emphasize the vast richness and diversity of Indian cinema, spanning decades, regions, languages, and genres. Featured films encapsulate the grandeur of period dramas, the defiant voices of feminist narratives during colonial rule, and the hopes of a newly independent nation.

The eclectic selection includes celebrated masterpieces such as 'Mother India', 'Manthan', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Ishanou, Kummatty', Mirch Masala, 'Devdas, 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Kanchenjungha', 'Maya Darpan' and 'Iruvar', each offering a unique lens into Indian cinema's extraordinary relationship with color, culture and storytelling.

Speaking about it, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur stated, "In India, color is inextricably woven into the fabric of our culture and artistry, and this is profoundly evident in our cinema. When the Academy Museum invited me to curate a program of Indian films, I saw a rare opportunity to present the unparalleled diversity and vibrancy of Indian cinema in color to a largely unfamiliar audience."

He added, "Beyond Hindi cinema, India boasts five major film industries--Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali--that collectively produce over 2,000 films annually, alongside a multitude of productions in other languages and dialects from every corner of the country. These twelve films are more than just a celebration of cinematic artistry; they are a vivid mosaic of language, culture and color, offering audiences in Los Angeles a glimpse into the boundless kaleidoscope of Indian cinema."

Here's the entire schedule

Saturday, March 7 - Mother India (Hindi / 1957) - directed by Mehboob Khan

Monday, March 10 - Manthan (Hindi / 1976) - directed by Shyam Benegal

Monday, March 10 - Amar Akbar Anthony (Hindi / 1977) - directed by Manmohan Desai

Tuesday, March 11 - Ishanou (Manipuri./ 1990) - directed by Aribam Syam Sharma

Friday, March 14 - Kummatty (Malayalam / 1979) - directed by Aravindan Govindan

Tuesday, March 18 - Mirch Masala (Hindi / 1987) - directed by Ketan Mehta

Saturday, March 22 - Devdas (Hindi / 2002) - directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sunday, March 20 - Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (Hindi / 1995) - directed by Aditya Chopra

Monday, March 31 - Jodhaa Akbar (Hindi / 2008) - directed by Ashutosh Gowariker

Saturday, April 5 - Kanchenjungha (Bengali /1962) - directed by Satyajit Ray

Tuesday, April 8 - Maya Darpan (Hindi / 1972) - directed by Kumar Shahani

Sunday, April 19 - Iruvar (Tamil / 1997) - directed by Mani Ratnam (ANI)

