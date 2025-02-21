Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix's upcoming film, Nadaaniyan. The Bollywood rom-com stars Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. Amid huge excitement surrounding the movie, the makers recently released a promo recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) "Pyaar Dosti Hai" scene, featuring none other than Archana Puran Singh as Miss Briganza. However, netizens, still reminiscing about Rahul's (SRK) iconic line, had trouble digesting the latest promo. Miss Briganza in ‘Nadaaniyan’: Archana Puran Singh Returns With Her Iconic ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Character in Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Upcoming Rom-Com (Watch Video).

‘KKHH’s ’Pyaar Dosti Hai’ Scene Recreated in ‘Nadaaniyan’

The recently shared promo from Nadaaniyan is set just like the classroom scene from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Archana Puran Singh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Miss Briganza made an iconic return to this modern-day romance to take another class on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. In the promo, Arjun (Ibrahim) and Pia (Khushi) give a slight twist to the "Pyaar Dosti Hai" scene.

Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ Recreates ‘KKHH’ Classroom Scene

When Ms Briganza asks Arjun, "Pyaar kya hai?" (What is love?), the young man answers her with a slight twist to SRK's iconic line "Pyaar dosti hai" and says "Pyaar ek arrangement hai" (Love is an arrangement).

Rahul or Arjun?

Netizens Compare Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Dialogue to SRK’s

As soon as the promo was released online by Netflix, netizens stormed to the comment section of the post to share their honest reactions. Most comments suggested that fans were unimpressed by Ibrahim's "twist" on SRK's iconic line. Many felt the new dialogue made no sense, making it more humorous than romantic. A netizen commented, "Bohot fuzool dialogue: "Pyaar ek arrangement hai," while another wrote, "Naah, he's not my type, Rahul forever."

Netizens Compare Ibrahim Ali Khan to SRK, but They’re Not Impressed!

About ‘Nadaaniyan’

Written by Jean Handa, Riva Razdan Kapoor and Ishita Moitra, Nadaaniyan is directed by Shauna Gautam. Apart from Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the movie also features Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in crucial roles. Nadaaniyan is set to release on Netflix on March 7, 2025 on Netflix.

