The Tamil coming-of-age comedy Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, hit theatres on February 21. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar in pivotal roles, the film follows Ragavan, a troubled student who, after a devastating breakup, abandons his studies and delves into the perilous world of financial fraud. As he seeks wealth and power, he finds himself entangled in layers of deception. While Dragon offers an entertaining journey with whacky moments, critics point out its flaws, particularly the glorification of certain actions. However, it still remains an engaging watch for fans of the genre, according to reviews.

India Today: "Pradeep Ranganathan's performance as Raghavan is cut from the same cloth as his performance in Love Today. The fun stretches and the exaggerated reactions are enjoyable, but the emotional bits need a more nuanced approach. Anupama Parameswaran as Keerthi is perfect in her role, especially in the scene where she cries after seeing her ex-boyfriend. Kayadu Lohar, who plays Pallavi, (Ragavan's fiancé), is appropriate in her role as a doting girlfriend who has a checklist for the man of her world."

TOI: "Pradeep Ranganathan as Raghavan aka Dragon makes you empathise with him even as he repeatedly makes wrong choices. Anupama as Keerthi too is as expressive as always. Behind all the jokes and silliness the film paints the situations with, there is something deeper to look at. Do we regret our decisions? What if we go back to a place we didn't want to be in the first place? Would we live a changed life? And a lot more questions that make the central plot firm and nuanced."

Watch 'Dragon' Trialer:

HT: "Dragon is a film that is fun and entertaining with an underlying social message that is important at this point in time. Money is important but is money everything in life? Director Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan have aced this outing."

OTT Play: "The film’s major points go to Pradeep’s casting which is indispensable but more so to the presence of YouTube sensations, VJ Siddhu and Harshath Khan who come as Ragavan’s reliable friend and Kutty Dragon, respectively. I was particularly sceptical about the latter’s character, and after a barrage of glorification, the junior is schooled not to do so by his role model. The film takes brownie points for the way it handles the climax."

Apart from the leads, Dragon also stars George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu and Harshath Khan in key roles.

