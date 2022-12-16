Legendary actor Robert De Niro is all in to produce and star in Mr Natural, a crime drama series in the works at Entertainment One. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the story revolves around Louis Mr Natural Baron (De Niro), a man who, as per the proposed series' logline, is driven to Palm Springs by a desire to reunite with his kidnapped family and a risky plan to get a taste of the Salton Sea's lithium billions after serving 30 years in federal prison. There will be bones in the desert and blood on the sand. Never again will Palm Springs be the same. Johnny Depp Turns Jack Sparrow to Fulfil the Wish of a Terminally Ill Fan (Watch Video).

The project, which was conceived as a multi-season series by Mitch Glazer ("On the Rocks"), is executive produced by De Niro, Glazer, and Yellowstone's Art and John Linson. Mr Natural marks De Niro's second TV series casting in as many months. He will play the lead in the Netflix limited series "Zero Day," Variety announced in November. Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim are the creators of that project, which is also in the development stage. Shlok - The Desi Sherlock: Bobby Deol Wraps Up the Shoot of Kunal Kohli's Spy Thriller.

De Niro, one of Hollywood's most recognisable movie actors, won the Academy Awards for best-supporting actor and best actor for the films "The Godfather Part II" and "Raging Bull," respectively. He has had nominations for seven acting Academy Awards overall, and he co-starred in and produced the film The Irishman, which received a nomination for best picture. De Niro has gotten numerous Emmy nominations for his work on the small screen, including one for outstanding actor in a TV movie or limited series for the HBO film "Wizard of Lies," in which he played Bernie Madoff.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)