The celebrated American actor, director, and producer received an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement from DiCaprio, his collaborator in Killers of the Flower Moon. It was a deeply emotional tribute to a true cinematic icon. The 78th edition of the French film festival commenced with a star-studded ceremony attended by Hollywood luminaries, jury members, French dignitaries, and visionary auteurs. Cannes 2025 Dates: What To Expect From This Year’s Festival De Cannes? Get Full Schedule, Indian Stars, Jury and More of the 78th Edition of Cannes Film Festival.

During his Cannes moment of recognition, Robert De Niro passionately championed democracy and voiced concerns about America’s leadership.

“In my country, we are fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted. That affects all of us here because art is the crucible that brings people together, like tonight. Art seeks truth. Art embraces diversity. That’s why art is a threat. That’s why we are a threat to autocrats and fascists,” he conveyed to applause inside the Grand Lumière theatre, with DiCaprio standing proudly beside him. “America’s Philistine president has appointed himself head of one of our premier cultural institutions [the Kennedy Centre]. He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities, and education. And now he has announced a 100 per cent tariff on films produced outside the U.S. Let that sink in,” De Niro asserted. “You can’t put a price on creativity, but apparently, you can put a tariff on it. This is unacceptable. All of these attacks are unacceptable. And this isn’t just an American problem; it’s a global one. Like a film, we can’t just sit back and watch. We have to act, and we must act now.” Cannes 2025 Start and End Date, Live Streaming With Timings in IST: Where To Watch the Festival De Cannes Online?

He concluded with a powerful call: “It’s time for everyone who cares about liberty to organise, protest, and when there are elections, vote. Vote. Tonight, and for the next 11 days, we show our strength and commitment by celebrating art in this glorious festival. Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité.”

His speech resonated during the world’s most glamorous gathering of cinephiles, stars, press, and international film insiders at its opening ceremony. While the night reflected a typical Cannes festival, any questions about the weight of the world impacting the festivities were answered by ceremony host Laurent Lafitte. The French actor, making a return to the Lumière stage after having hosted the ceremony years back, delivered a passionate discourse on actors, their role in shaping cinema, and the impact they can have when using their platform for change. “An actor isn’t just a little self-centred being,” he said, recognising how they can demonstrate engagement and courage. “For an actor, speaking out is often a form of self-sacrifice.”

He credited high-profile actors like James Stewart, Jean Gabin, Josephine Baker, Marlene Dietrich, Richard Gere, Isabelle Adjani, Taraneh Alidoosti, Rock Hudson, Adèle Haenel, and Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Lafitte called an actor-turned-war leader, for their positive influence on issues like climate change, equity, racism, immigration, and gay rights. Lafitte also aimed at Trump, noting that discussions surrounding these issues are being “banned by the administration” of the last superpower.

To counter such challenges, he affirmed that artists have a duty in the choices they make. “If there is a place in the world where civic cinema exists, it is in the Festival de Cannes,” Lafitte added. “Here in Cannes, we protect real-life cinema.” In closing, he declared, “Long live cinema. Long live humanity,” before quoting a late Italian-American filmmaker to inspire artists to follow “through our words, our choices, and our refusals, so that we may live up to Frank Capra’s words: ‘Only the daring should make films.’” After receiving applause for the call to action, Lafitte introduced this year’s jury, led by president Juliette Binoche, who emphasised the politically-charged landscape of the world. “Artists have the opportunity to bear witness for others. The higher the level of suffering, the more vital their involvement becomes,” said the beloved festival veteran, calling out war, climate disruption, misogyny, and the “demons of our barbarities” that leave little respite.

Bollywood cinema has a unique ability to reflect societal issues and showcase the bravery of patriotism in its storytelling. However, it’s disappointing to see that many mainstream actors are choosing to remain silent during the current crisis. With the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, it's crucial to consider how future films will capture these themes with even greater poignancy. This is a pivotal moment; the art we consume now has the potential to provide solace and serve as a powerful means to process these complex emotions as events unfold.

Any thoughts on this?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).