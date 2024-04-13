Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Actor Mrunal Thakur, who recently appeared in 'The Family Man', delighted her fans with a stylish double denim look, sporting a ruffled top paired with jeans that exuded chic vibes.

Sharing pictures on her official Instagram account on Friday, Mrunal showcased her ensemble, featuring a full-sleeved peplum ruffled top adorned with gold buttons, captioning it "Ruffles and truffles" along with a red mushroom emoticon.

The actress rocked the ensemble, combining her top with classic wide-leg denim jeans, creating a casually chic look suitable for various occasions, from daytime outings to evening events.

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, fans filled the comment section.

One user wrote, "Adorable pretty angel looks always keep shining."

Another user commented, "You look extremely Gorgeous."

You are so pretty Mrunal, "wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, Mrunal was recently seen in 'The Family Star' which also starred actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marked the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Her recent release also includes the romantic film 'Hi Nanna,' starring south actor Nani in the lead roles.

Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in the film titled 'Pooja Meri Jaan' helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles. (ANI)

