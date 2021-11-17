Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) A functionary of the Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sent a legal notice to actor Kangana Ranaut over her recent remarks in which she described India's Independence as "bheek".

Kashinath Kalmandarga, who is the joint secretary of AAP's Mumbai unit and son of a freedom fighter, on Wednesday said he has sent the notice to Ranaut.

In a statement, he said, "My father Vitthalrao Kalmandarga was a freedom fighter, who dedicated his whole life to the freedom struggle in order to uproot the oppression of the British rule. This abominable statement (by Ranaut) insults and discredits the Indian freedom struggle and its revered leaders."

"The AAP has sent a letter to Maharashtra chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray), requesting him to apply to the Union government for the withdrawal of her civilian award," he said.

Ranaut, who was recently given the Padma Shri award, kicked off a firestorm last week for declaring that India attained "real freedom" in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek" or alms.

Last week, AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon had submitted an application to the Mumbai police, requesting action against Ranaut for her "seditious and inflammatory statements".

