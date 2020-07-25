Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Taking a step ahead in making the nation and the planet cleaner, actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday cleaned the Versova Police Station, along with the Mumbai Police and environmentalist Afroz Shah.

The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter to share pictures from the cleanliness drive and shared a thought about doing something for the larger good.

"When you do something which is for the larger good, it makes you feel good about yourself and gives you purpose," he tweeted.

"You don't need a Versova beach to do the needful for nation or planet..start anywhere..Versova Police Station cleaned today with @AfrozShah1 @mybmc @MumbaiPolice," he added.

Hooda is currently basking in the success of his action-thriller 'Extraction', which became a massive hit on Netflix. (ANI)

