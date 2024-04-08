Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Social media sensation and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently reacted to endless Iftaar party invites.

Taking to his Instagram, Munawar posted a video from the movie Baadshah featuring Johnny Lever always answering calls and delaying plans.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins’s Fallout On Amazon Prime, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Amar Singh Chamkila On Netflix & More.

Munawar felt a connection to this meme and commented "Seriously" as he shared it on his Instagram story.

Take a look

Also Read | The Great Indian Kapil Show: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, and Imtiaz Ali Arrive at Kapil Sharma’s Show to Promote ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui was seen at Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftaar Party and also attended Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's cozy Iftaar gathering.

Earlier in March, Mumbai police had detained and later released the standup comedian with 14 others for allegedly consuming tobacco-based hookah at a hookah bar in South Mumbai, the officials said.

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house.

Faruqui hit the headlines in 2021 after he was arrested in Indore following a complaint from a BJP MLA's son who accused him of making jokes about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The arrest was met with heavy criticism and Faruqui was released after the Supreme Court granted him bail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)