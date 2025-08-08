New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Veteran actor Nagarjuna's cult classic 'Siva' is all set to be re-released in theatres.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, 'Siva', which also starred Amala and Raghuvaran, hit the cinema halls in 1989. And now, after so many decades, the film will once again be screened on the big screen.

The teaser of the film will be attached with Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' on August 14.

Excietd about the re-release, Akkineni Nagarjuna in a press note said, "Shiva was the film that gave me an iconic hero status, making my character truly unforgettable. The fact that it remains one of the most talked-about films even after 36 years motivated my brother Venkat Akkineni and me to plan its re-release in the grandest way possible. We felt we owed it to the audience who made it such a cult classic, and also to a new generation who may have only seen it on YouTube. So RGV, Venkat, and I decided to present it once again to audiences with an unprecedented DOLBY Atmos sound experience and 4K visuals."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Nagarjuna's and the producers' trust in me is what helped the film reach such great heights. It's unbelievable that even today, people remember every scene and character. Annapurna Studios' decision to re-release it has truly thrilled me. Although the original sound was highly appreciated, it was decided to redo it entirely to match today's standards. By using advanced AI technology, we have converted the original mono mix to Dolby Atmos. People might have seen Shiva before, but I promise no one has experienced it the way they will now, with its new sound."

In 1990, the film was remade in Hindi as 'Shiva', with the actors reprising their roles. Apart from its enormous box office success, 'Shiva' was also featured in the Indian Panorama mainstream section of the 13th IFFI (1990) and won three Nandi Awards: Best Director (Varma), Best First Film of a Director, and Best Dialogue Writer for Tanikella Bharani. (ANI)

