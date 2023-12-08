Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 8 (ANI): Actor Nana Patekar attended the inauguration of the 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nana Patekar said, "I feel honoured to be here. I express gratitude to the organisers for inviting me to IFFK. I came to Kerala for the first time 32 years ago for a film shooting. Nothing has changed in the socio-political scenario since then. People think more with their heart. So, it is easier to communicate even if the languages are different. It has to be like this. "

He also spoke about his desire to work in the Malayalam industry and shared how he never got a chance to work in Malayalam films in his career spanning five decades.

"Not even a single director from here (Kerala) has ever approached me in the last 50 years... that means I have to improve as an actor. I will try my best and will not let you down," he quipped.

The event was formally inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan via a pre-recorded message

"The IFFK stands tall with the biggest festivals across the country in its unwavering political content. The package of films expressing solidarity with Palestine is an example of that. Only a few festivals have expressed such solidarity," he said

Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu received the IFFK's Spirit of Cinema Award at the opening ceremony.

A total of 175 films from 81 countries will be showcased during the week-long event. (ANI)

