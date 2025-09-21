Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): Actor and philanthropist Nana Patekar's NGO, the Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, has announced its plans to extend crucial support to families in Rajouri and Poonch districts, who have been severely impacted by cross-border shelling in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

In collaboration with the Indian Army, the foundation will distribute rehabilitation packages worth Rs 42 lakh to 117 affected families.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: 6 Stunning Saree Looks of Bollywood Actress That Spell Sophistication.

As per a release, Patekar, accompanied by other trustees of the foundation, will visit Rajouri Garrison on September 22, at 10 a.m. to personally oversee the distribution of the rehabilitation packages.

This effort aims to help those who were particularly affected during Operation Sindoor, that saw significant cross-border shelling.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Arrive in Delhi; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Floral Tribute to Eminent Singer and Cultural Icon.

The rehabilitation initiative is being conducted with the active support of the Indian Army and civil administration, both of which have been working tirelessly for the welfare of border residents.

According to the foundation, the project's primary goal is to support the resilient people of the Pir Panjal region who have endured immense hardships due to ongoing cross-border hostilities.

The event will see attendance from military officials, civil dignitaries, trustees of the foundation, and the affected families.

The Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, named after Nana Patekar's parents, Nirmala and Gajanan, has been actively involved in education and healthcare initiatives across India. Since its inception, the foundation has adopted 45 Army Goodwill Schools in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, in partnership with the Indian Army.

Through these initiatives, the foundation continues its commitment to uplifting communities in need and making a lasting impact on society. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)