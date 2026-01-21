Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): In a bid to mark its 138th anniversary, National Geographic is set to celebrate the power of storytelling through a commemorative campaign reflecting on the "Stories That Spark Wonder" that spans across iconic explorations and groundbreaking science, among others.

From explorers and primatologists like Jane Goodall to award-winning filmmakers like Jimmy Chin and James Cameron, National Geographic has been consistently celebrating extraordinary individuals who continue to push the boundaries of exploration and discovery.

Also Read | Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam' Announcement Teaser To Drop on January 25, 2026? Here's What We Know.

Also in India, National Geographic has built a strong and loyal audience by bringing global stories closer to home while consistently spotlighting the country's rich biodiversity, heritage, science, and people. From wildlife and conservation to history, culture, and science-led narratives, it has been resonating with Indian viewers through stories that are informative, immersive, and deeply relevant.

In a month-long celebration of its 138th anniversary, a specially curated programming line-up has been prepared, which will bring meaningful, real-world stories to Indian audiences.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Calls AR Rahman 'Nicest Human Being' After Claiming He Didn't Compose 'Jai Ho' Song; Filmmaker Says He Was 'Misquoted' (View Post).

"The slate spans genres including nature and wildlife (Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory), science and engineering (Emirates From Above, India From Above), adventure (David Blaine: Do Not Attempt), travel and exploration (Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember), investigation (Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller), and feature documentaries (Ocean with David Attenborough)," as per a press release.

Speaking on the same, Alok Jain of JioStar explained how the initiative aims to honour National Geographic's legacy.

"Through the 'Stories that Spark Wonder' initiative, our endeavour is to honour National Geographic's extraordinary legacy while taking pride in the fact that the brand is a great inspiration for people of all ages today and for generations to come," he said, as quoted in the press release.

Meanwhile, the anniversary special stack, "138 years of Wonder", is set to air throughout the month, from Monday to Friday, at 8 PM on the National Geographic Channel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)