Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Haddi'.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the first poster of the film, which also stars Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.

Directed by the debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, 'Haddi' will be out on ZEE5 soon.

Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, 'Haddi' is an enthralling crime revenge drama that showcases Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a different avatar.

As per a statement, in the film, Nawazuddin takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct characters - Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman, demonstrating his remarkable versatility.

Sharing more details about 'Haddi', director said, "Haddi circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal's psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of the society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this politician-mobster-transgender drama. With bated breath, I am truly hoping that 'Haddi' exceeds every expectation, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our audience".

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we constantly strive to live up to our consumer's expectations. Our viewers love thrillers and crime dramas with unique stories. 'Haddi' is one such story that delves into the heart of the country's dark criminal chain, backed by a compelling storyline and unforgettable characters. We are confident that this film will stand out with exceptional performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap. Their raw intensity and depth will make this film a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.”

The release date has not been announced yet. (ANI)

