Tiku Weds Sheru is set to be premiered directly on Prime Video on June 23. Although Sheru (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Tiku (Avneet Kaur) are aiming to have a better life, destiny has some other plans for them. The trailer glimpses how Sheru falls in love with Tiku and how the duo get ‘caught between the chaos of the underworld, drugs and romance’. The upcoming film bankrolled by Kangana Ranaut promises to be a rib-tickling rom-com. Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut Excited About Trailer Launch of Maiden Production Movie Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Watch The Trailer Of Tiku Weds Sheru Below:

