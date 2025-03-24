Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly starrer 'Dear Students' has officially wrapped up shooting for the much-awaited Malayalam movie.

The makers, on Sunday, took to their Instagram to share the update with fans by posting a video featuring behind-the-scenes moments and a wrap-up celebration. The video showed the cast and crew cutting a cake to celebrate the day.

Along with the video, they wrote, "That's a wrap on Dear Students! Huge thanks to our cast, crew, and everyone. Stay tuned for what's next!"

'Dear Students' is directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip and is produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Rowdy Pictures.

This marks the second collaboration between Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly, who previously worked together in the 2019 film 'Love Action Drama'. While that film had received mixed reviews, it performed well at the box office.

Last year in August, Nivin Pauly had announced Nayanthara's involvement in Dear Students through a social media post. He wrote, "Into the fun and gripping world of Dear Students joins the incredible, ever-radiant Nayanthara."

Nayanthara is also gearing up for 'Test', a thriller alongside R. Madhavan and Siddharth, which will be released soon on Netflix. The film also marks Netflix's first original Tamil release of 2025.

She made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. (ANI)

