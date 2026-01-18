The 12th edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is underway, and Day three will see Vels Chennai Kings take on Bengal Tigers. Match 5 of CCL 2026, Vels Chennai Kings vs Bengal Tigers will be played at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Fans across India can follow the CCL 2026 action through live streaming, with JioHotstar as the primary digital destination for live coverage of all 19 matches. CCL 2026 live online streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Unfortunately, due to a lack of a broadcast partner in India, the CCL 2026 live TV telecast will not be available on television.Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2026 Teams, Key Dates, Venues and All You Need to Know.

CCL 2026 Live

TOMORROW. IT ALL BEGINS. 🔥🏏 Just 1 day to go for the explosive launch of Celebrity Cricket League Season 12. From January 16th, 2026, stars don’t just entertain — they battle. Get ready for pure sportainment. Watch it LIVE only on @JioHotstar@KicchaSudeep @HARRDYSANDHU… pic.twitter.com/tYLSVQPodB — CCL (@ccl) January 15, 2026

