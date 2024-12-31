Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with R Madhavan and is wife in Dubai (Image source: Instagram/@msaru15)

Dubai [UAE], December 31 (ANI): Actor Nayanthara and her husband and director Vignesh Shivan spent a 'surreal night' with actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje in Dubai.

On Tuesday, Sarita posted a picture on Instagram Story where couples can be seen wrapped in blankets on a yacht near the waterfront, with Dubai's iconic modern skyline in the background.

It seems like they are ready to welcome the New Year 2025 with a beautiful evening.

Along with the picture, Sarita wrote, "Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025".

Then, Nayanthara re-shared it and captioned, "The best time with sweetest Maddy sir and Sarita ma'am. Such a surreal night."

The 'Jawan' actor also shared a video on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Only love around us."

In the clip, the couples can be seen enjoying the waters and the evening.

Nayanthara and R Madhavan collaborated on a film titled 'Test'. Directed by S. Sashikanth, the film also stars Siddharth, Meera Jasmine and Kaali Venkat in key roles.

Recently, Nayanthara unveiled the title teaser of her upcoming period-action drama 'Rakkayie' directed by debutant Senthil Nallasamy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor dropped the teaser which hints at an intense period drama packed with violence and emotional depth.

The teaser introduces Nayanthara's character in a powerful role with the film promising a high-octane action performance.

The film is produced by Drumstick Productions and Movieverse Studios. Govind Vasantha composed the music, with cinematography by Gautham Rajendran.

On the other hand, Madhavan impressed the audience with his performance in 'Shaitaan', which also stars Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in a pan-India psychological thriller. (ANI)

