Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): A new song 'Nazara' from Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' was unveiled.

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the song gives a sneak peek into Vikrant and Shanaya's heartfelt rapport.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=imIAK5j1b5fPn0XF&v=kXprtJltwvk&feature=youtu.be

Speaking about the song, Vishal Mishra shared, "Composing 'Nazara' for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan has been one of the most personal journeys for me. From the very first note, I wanted to create a melody that feels timeless something that quietly tugs at your heart and stays with you. The lyrics are woven with innocence and emotion, echoing the tender magic of first love and serendipitous meetings. 'Nazara' is a celebration of vulnerability, of the kind of love that catches you by surprise and lingers like a memory. I truly hope it makes people believe in love all over again."

'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' marks Shanaya's Bollywood debut.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla. It will hit the theatres on July 11.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is busy preparing for his role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the film 'White'.

Recently, he took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

In the caption, he shared that he is quite nervous to bring Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's story to life.

"Deeply humbled & gushed with gratitude to bring my MASTER @gurudev SRI SRI RAVI SHANKER JI's story to life. I can only attempt to step into your magnanimous shoes GURUDEV. Though futile, I must try. Very seldom does Mother Earth get a glimpse of selfless souls like you To my beloved well-wishers, I'm extremely nervous. I'd need you every step of the way," he wrote.

Vikrant also shared that 'White' will go on floors this August. (ANI)

