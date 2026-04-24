New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Basketball lovers in Delhi, there's an opportunity for you to catch a glimpse of NBA legends, Isiah Thomas and DeMarcus Cousins.

On Friday, a 3-on-3 celebrity game participants and music headliners for the second BUDX NBA House was announced. It will take place on May 9 and May 10 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi in conjunction with the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

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Following its debut in Mumbai last year, the interactive fan experience will celebrate the convergence of basketball, music and culture through an expanded range of immersive experiences for fans ages 16+*, including a 3-on-3 celebrity game on May 9 featuring stars from Bollywood, music, sports and pop culture who will be coached by two-time NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member Isiah Thomas and four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, read a press note.

Representing Team Thomas will be actor, VJ and TV personality Rannvijay Singha; actor, producer and former Miss India Universe Simran Kaur; actor and writer Harman Singha; former India Women's National Team captain Shireen Limaye; and former 3x3 basketball player Lalrina Renthlei.

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Team Cousins will feature actor Shanaya Kapoor; actor and professional 3x3 player Arvind Krishna; actor, VJ and former India Men's National Team player Varun Sood; Indian-American actress, model and dancer Sonia Rathee; former 3x3 basketball player Dhruv Barman; and entrepreneur Anant Ahuja.

Excited to be a part of the event, Shanaya said, What makes it so special for me is that the NBA isn't just about basketball, it's where sport, style, music and culture all come together, and that's something I've always been drawn to. Being part of an experience like this, surrounded by such incredible energy and talent, feels truly surreal. While I may not be a professional athlete, I've always enjoyed staying active and exploring different forms of fitness, so this is a really fun way for me to step out of my comfort zone and embrace a new challenge. I'm especially excited to soak in the atmosphere."

Rannvijay added, "It's incredible to reflect on the NBA Jam sessions we hosted back in 2012 and now witness such a massive convergence of basketball and NBA fans under one roof at BUDX NBA House. It truly makes me even more optimistic about the sport booming and the NBA's culture flourishing across India." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)