Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara turned 15 on Monday, and to mark her birthday, members of the Kapoor clan sent her adorable wishes.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram story and penned a sweet message for her granddaughter Samara.

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"Happy 15th my precious. Thank you for being in our lives samuji. You are too special. Love you so much," she posted.

Kareena sent "love and joy" to Samara on her special day.

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"Happiest birthday dearest Samara...Sending you love and joy on your special day," Kareena wrote.

Riddhima, too, posted an adorable message for her daughter, sharing her unseen pictures.

"My Sampie 15 years of loving you holding your hand and calling you mine...my greatest blessing You make my world brighter just by being you Stay as kind strong and beautiful as you are I love you to the moon and back - and a little more every day Happy 15th birthday my heart," she posted.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DWMgJtrk3i7/?img_index=1

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, got married to businessman Bharat Sahnii on January 1, 2006, in a grand ceremony. Riddhima met Bharat while studying in London and got married in 2006, four years after being together.

Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer. In 2024, she tasted Bollywood success with her appearance in the third season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

She is now gearing up for the release of her debut movie with comedian Kapil Sharma. The film also stars her mother, Neetu Kapoor, in a key role. Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal are also a part of the movie. (ANI)

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