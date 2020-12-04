Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Veteran star Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh.

The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in the city.

Also Read | The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, The Suicide Squad And Others, Warner Bros. Pictures To Release Their 2021 Biggies in Both Theatres and HBO Max (Watch Video).

According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, is now flying back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements.

"She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she's here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh," the source said.

Also Read | Juda Kar Diya Poster: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopra Are Back On Screens In this Exciting Music Video (View Post).

Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the novel virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh.

"Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there," the source added.

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus.

"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil Kapoor tweeted.

A source close to the film told PTI that Advani also has tested negative for COVID-19.

The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month.

In November, Neetu Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is "COVID tested and safe" ahead of the filming start.

"Jug Jugg Jeeyo", backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen.

The veteran actor had last featured in 2013's "Besharam", which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)