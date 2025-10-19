Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): As the festival of lights draws near, Bollywood celebrities are already immersed in Diwali celebrations. Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor hosted an intimate pre-Diwali gathering that turned into a star-studded family affair, with several members of the Kapoor clan in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu shared glimpses of the celebration held at her Mumbai residence. The pictures featured several members of the Kapoor family, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others, all dressed in festive finery.

In the pictures, Neetu appeared beautiful in a dark blue ethnic outfit, whereas others also put forward their best traditional looks. The veteran actor's daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt, looked stunning in a golden saree, which she paired with studded jewellery.

In another picture, Neetu was seen posing with Kareena and her aunt, Rima Jain. Kareena was decked up in a light blue outfit, which she paired with large jhumkas, a neat bun, and a bindi.

Among other attendees were Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani, Anissa Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Kareena and Saif's children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Anissa Malhotra took to Instagram to share a set of pictures from the celebration, calling it a "fam-jam" affair.

Prior to this, Ibrahim Ali Khan also posted pictures from the celebration, showcasing a light-hearted moment with his brothers Taimur and Jehangir. Sharing a candid frame, he captioned the post, "Teeno bhai teeno tabahi #happydiwali."

Soha Ali Khan also shared a carousel of photos featuring herself, Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora.

Soha and Saif were seen twinning in red traditional attire, with Soha donning a red ethnic outfit and Saif sporting a red kurta paired with a white dhoti.

"Last night had some solid gold energy #happydhanteras!!" Soha wrote in the caption.

The five-day Diwali festivities commenced with Dhanteras on Saturday. This year, the Diwali celebrations are set for the intervening night of October 20 and 21, marking a time of togetherness, light, and joy across the country. (ANI)

