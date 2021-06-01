Los Angeles, Jun 1 (PTI) "Luis Miguel: La Serie", the biographical series on the life of the titular Mexican singer, has been renewed for a third and final season, Netflix has announced.

The Spanish-language American biographical television series is a production of MGM and Gato Grande Productions, reported Variety.

The series intimately explores the difficulties Miguel faced to balance his family and his professional life and public persona, from the start of his flourishing career as a child star up to the early aughts.

Diego Boneta stars as the Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning Puerto Rican-born Mexican singer Luis Miguel.

Macarena Achaga, Fernando Guallar, Pablo Cruz Guerrero, Juan Ignacio Cane, Teresa Ruiz, Valery Sais, and Axel Llunas also rounded the cast of season two.

Details about the third season cast have yet to be confirmed.

The second season was directed by Humberto Hinojosa and Adrian Grunberg.

Daniel Krauze, Ana Sofia Clerici, Anton Goenechea, Diego Ayala, Karin Valecillos and Paulina Barros served as writers, with Mark Burnett, Carla Gonzalez Vargas, Pablo Cruz and Boneta executive producing the series.

The finale of the second season was aired on May 30. PTI

