The twisted brains of German showrunner Jantje Friese and director/producer Baran bo Odar are back with '1899', two years after the third and final season of their global Netflix smash 'Dark'.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the first trailer for the new series appears to be generating 'Dark' levels of online theories and conjecture about what is going on.

Netflix took to their official Twitter handle and dropped the trailer of '1899'.

Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Fflyn Edwards, and Alexandre Willaume are among the international ensemble cast members in the multilingual drama. The performers will all be speaking in their original tongues.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, '1899' is also a technological test. The whole eight-episode first season of '1899' was shot in a virtual studio with cutting-edge LED-Volume technology, which creates virtual sets and locales using video game engine technology, allowing complex visual effects shots to be generated in-camera. Dark Bay, a virtual studio based on the Studio Babelsberg property outside of Berlin, is co-owned by Babelsberg and Friese, as well as Odar's production firm Dark Ways, with Netflix financing. The virtual production stage was developed in collaboration with film tech companies Arri, Faber, and Framestore. (ANI)

