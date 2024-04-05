Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): On Friday, the makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan' unveiled a new song titled 'Ranga Ranga' from the film.

The track has been composed by music maestro A.R. Rahman, sung by Vaishali Samant and MC HEAM, and penned by "Saraswathiputhra" Ramajogayya Sastry.

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.

Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles., and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10. (ANI)

