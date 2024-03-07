The trailer for the much-anticipated movie Maidaan has been released by the makers. Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film stars Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao in significant roles. Ajay Devgn, who portrays football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, passionately fights for India's recognition in the football world. The two-minute and 43-seconds trailer captures Ajay's determination on the field post-independence, echoing his belief that football can shape the nation's identity. Scenes depict his relentless efforts to build a formidable team, supported by actress Priya Mani, who sees football as her 'soul'. The trailer culminates with Ajay's impactful dialogue, resonating with the spirit of unity and determination. The accompanying anthem, “Team India Hain Hum,” promises to inspire athletes across the nation. Maidaan is set to be released worldwide in April 2024. Maidaan: Trailer for Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Sports Drama to Be Out on THIS Date (View Poster).

Watch Maidaan Trailer

