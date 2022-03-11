Washington [US], March 11 (ANI): American TV host, comedian and actor Nick Cannon recently spoke out after his talk show got cancelled. Addressing the news about his chat show, the actor reassured his fans that "we still got more shows" and he isn't going anywhere just yet.

During Thursday's episode of 'The Nick Cannon Show', the host addressed the news that his show had been cancelled after just one season, reported People magazine.

Though the 41-year-old star was saddened by the announcement, he said he completely understands why the decision was made.

"This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is 'business', and this is a business," he explained during the show's Rumor Report segment with Angela Yee.

He added, "As a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate."

The comedian-actor further said, "Honestly, I show up each and every day bright and early to give you a show, but I'm also a businessman, and you understand when there's certain forms and certain platforms. This has been a dream come true for me to be able to do this for you each and every day, but my business mind, I want to expand and elevate in a way."

Cannon continued by giving a shout-out to his crew members and audience, calling them "the best I've ever dealt with."

"What this has shown me over the last six months, together, you guys have really become my family," he said.

He added, "This is the best working crew, best I've ever dealt with. I've gotta say thank you ... we laughed together, we cried together, we prayed together. And like I always say, 'I'm here to do what I can and let God do what I can't.' " He then concluded by reassuring his audience that "we still got more shows".

"I'm gonna still be here, I'm still gonna do this. I ain't going nowhere, but it's about broadening my audience and really tapping into my audience in a big way," he shared.

"This ain't over, we still got more shows. This is not the last show," he added, before noting, "I'm excited to be part of a business where I get to try so many things. It's truly been a blessing and this has been a dream come true and thank you all for allowing me to have my dreams and come into your home."

'The Nick Cannon Show' premiered on Fox and in syndication in September 2021. Over the last few months, the show hasn't been strong in ratings and was the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season, according to Deadline.

Show staff was reportedly informed on Thursday that production was ending, reported Variety.

Viewers will still get new episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season and the show is expected to wrap up its season in May.

Though Cannon's talk show is coming to an end, he will remain busy working on his other projects, which include hosting 'The Masked Singer' and 'Wild 'N Out'. (ANI)

