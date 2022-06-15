Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King will be seen sharing screen space in Netflix's untitled romantic comedy which will be helmed by Richard LaGravenese.

LaGravenese is also writing the script, polishing the initial spec screenplay by Carrie Solomon, the rising scribe who is working on the Margot Robbie-centric Ocean's 11 prequels set up at Warner Bros, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The project has been touted as a romantic comedy which will revolve around a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman are producing via Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The prolific banner just saw its Adam Sandler drama Hustle debut on Netflix and is teeing up the Russo Bros. action movie The Gray Man for the streamer next.

Kidman was recently nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos and appeared in Robert Eggers' Viking drama The Northman.

Efron starred in Blumhouse's update of Stephen King's Firestarter and recently wrapped production on The Greatest Beer Run Ever, being directed by Peter Farrelly. (ANI)

