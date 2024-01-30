Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is currently working on a new series titled 'Freedom At Midnight' (FAM).

On Tuesday, Nikkhil took to Instagram and shared that he has started filming the show.

Also Read | Maqbool Completes 20 Years: Did You Know Kamal Haasan and Akshay Kumar Almost Played Irrfan Khan’s Role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Masterpiece?.

"'A work of scholarship, of investigation, research and of significance' - The New York Times...Freedom At Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins...Sacrifice of many. Ambition of one. Shoot Begins," he captioned the post.

The series is adapted from the eponymous non-fiction book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.

Also Read | From Alia Bhatt’s Smudged Eyeliner to Kangana Ranaut’s Pop of Colour, 5 Eyeliner Traits to Try This Year.

'Freedom At Midnight' will be out on Sony LIV. The details regarding the cast have not been disclosed yet.

Nikkhil was previously attached as a creator and producer on 'Rocket Boys', which tells the story of the life and times of physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai (played by Ishwak Singh) and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha (played by Jim Sarbh), and their creation of India's space and nuclear programs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)