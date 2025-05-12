Naggar (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): The 'Twilight' actress Nikki Reed was recently spotted wearing the Indira Rose Cape Poncho from the Zazi Vintage x Kullvi Whims collection for the cover of Cowgirl Magazine.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share her look for the Cowgirl Magazine to pay tribute to women artisans of Kullvi Whims, the shepherds' community, and the rich textile traditions of the Kullu Valley.

Reed looks stunning in a hand-knit piece, reflecting the Himalayas' indigenous wool and craft traditions. While sharing the look, the actress wrote,

"A little bit about this look from the cover of Cowgirl Magazine which I put together from my own closet, because as you know, amplifying the talents of other female artists and makers is so deeply important to me. I wore @theworldofzazi's knitwear collection--crafted in collaboration with incredible women in the Himalayas, Kullvi Whims. Every stitch carries a story of connection, heritage, and love, using traditional techniques to create garments that reflect the rich tapestry of cultures, landscapes, and stories from the hands that created them."

In one of the photos, the actress is seen posing for the camera while highlighting the beautiful Indira Rose Cape Poncho. In another snap, Reed flexed her accessories on her hands and neck.

Actress Nikki Reed has long been inactive in Hollywood. Many of her fans speculate that she will not return to Hollywood, but recently, the actress clarified her point of view, reported People. Reed is married to 'Vampire Diaries' actor Ian Somerhalder.

"He talks about walking away a lot. I don't view it like a walk away. I sort of view a nice transitional moment right now of figuring out how to really marry business with passion, with, you know, truly walking the walk," Reed said, as quoted by People.

"I think you can talk about this stuff all you want, but if you don't have your feet on the ground and you aren't doing it in practice, then it's hard to really be an expert in something you don't know, and so that's a real priority for me," added Reed as quoted by People.

Nikki Reed is popularly known for her role in the movie 'Twilight'. (ANI)

