Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Actor Nimrat Kaur described the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 as a transformative and creative movement, applauding the initiative for placing India firmly on the global creative map.

Speaking to ANI at the summit's inaugural session at the Jio World Convention Centre on Thursday, she expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the unifying power of the platform.

"It was a fantastic event. PM Narendra Modi said such encouraging words. He is so visionary," Kaur said, adding, "Creative forces from all the states were present here. I call it a huge movement... India is establishing itself creatively as a global power. I believe it is only a matter of time before fantastic initiatives will be taken under WAVES."

Actor Manushi Chhillar also shared her thoughts, calling it a proud moment for India's entertainment sector.

"It is remarkable how the global entertainment and audio-visual industry came together to create this platform. It is wonderful that our PM Narendra Modi was here to inaugurate this event," she said.

The summit was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, who described it as a historic step for India's cultural and creative sectors.

In his keynote address, he highlighted India's potential as a storytelling superpower.

"India, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories and over a billion storytellers," he said, adding, "Every street, every river, every mountain in India carries a tale... Even music here is a spiritual journey. Every note tells a story, every rhythm has a soul."

Urging global creatives to explore India's cultural richness, he emphasised, "This is the perfect time to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.' Our treasure trove of stories, ranging from science and courage to imagination and devotion, is ready to be shared."

WAVES 2025 is the country's first global summit dedicated to the audio-visual and entertainment ecosystem.

Over the next four days, it will host more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups.

The summit covers a wide array of domains, including cinema, OTT platforms, animation, gaming, extended reality (AVGC-XR), artificial intelligence, and broadcasting.

A key initiative under WAVES is the Global Media Dialogue (GMD), with participation from ministers and senior officials from 25 countries, aimed at fostering international collaboration.

The summit also features the WAVES Bazaar, a massive e-marketplace enabling 6,100 buyers and 5,200 sellers to connect across 2,100 content-driven projects. The event serves as a global hub for creative commerce and innovation.

PM Modi is expected to visit the Creatosphere, an interactive zone featuring top talent from the "Create in India" initiative, which attracted over 100,000 entries.

He will also explore the Bharat Pavilion, a curated exhibition celebrating India's creative legacy and technological innovation.

The grand inaugural celebration at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) echoed the artistic vibrancy of India.

A 50-member orchestra, led by Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravaani, delivered a captivating performance.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal opened the summit with a melodic welcome. Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, were also present. (ANI)

