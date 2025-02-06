Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 6 (ANI): Defying popular perceptions of pomp and extravagance associated with weddings for the super wealthy, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's youngest son, is set to get married in a low-key, traditional manner sans star- studded celebrities or a bevy of high-voltage international performers.

Jeet Adani is set to wed Diva Shah, the daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah tomorrow, February 7, in a simple low-key traditional ceremony in Ahmedabad, Gujarat the home state of the Adanis.

While speculations ran rife about what the couple have planned for their special day ever since the news of their nuptials surfaced, ANI has learnt that the celebration will not be a lavish affair but an intimate private ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance. Politicians, celebrities and other VIPs are not expected to put up an appearance.

Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, one of the richest men in the world, during his recent visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj had spoken with delight about his son's marriage.

"Jeet's marriage is on February 7. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and follow traditional ways," he shared.

Responding to a media question whether the wedding is going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities," he quipped, "Definitely not!"

The wedding festivities will start from 2 pm onwards on Friday and the rituals will be conducted as per traditional Jain and Gujarati culture at Shantigram, the Adani township in Ahmedabad.

Preparations have been going on in full swing. Notably, the Adanis, who have always been a strong advocate for social empowerment, incorporated a noble cause into the wedding festivities. Several NGO representatives and artisans are expected to attend the wedding and congratulate the couple.

Ahead of their wedding, Jeet and Diva, who got engaged on March 14, 2023, were spotted at Mitti Cafe, an NGO that creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The groom-to-be and bride-to-be personally extended their wedding invitation to them and spent some time with them by cutting a cake, and sharing warm conversations.

The visit to Mitti Cafe was particularly special for Jeet Adani, who has been deeply involved in supporting people with disabilities for a long time. His connection with Mitti Cafe goes back to when he personally inaugurated this very outlet, marking his commitment to their cause.

Gautam Adani in a post on X had said, "Jeet and Diva have pledged to 'Mangal Seva' by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities."

"As a father, this 'Mangal Seva' is a matter of immense satisfaction and good fortune for me," the industrialist said.

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airports and Shark Tank India have collaborated for the special episode 'Gateway to Shark Tank - Divyang Special', which will bring groundbreaking ideas and solutions.

Another key highlight of the upcoming wedding is the collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra who joined hands with the NGO Family of Disabled (FOD) to create custom shawls for Jeet and Diva.This partnership blends high fashion with social impact, ensuring that fashion and inclusivity go hand in hand.

Manish Malhotra, famed for his craftsmanship and ability to blend tradition with contemporary flair, has worked closely with FOD's artisans to design these shawls. FOD is an organization that empowers individuals with disabilities through skill-based opportunities.

Jeet and Diva's wedding promises to be an ode to India's culture and artistic heritage. (ANI)

