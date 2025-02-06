Ready for another thrilling series of Taxi Driver? If yes, then this one is for you. SBS has officially confirmed that Taxi Driver 3 is set to premiere in the second half of 2025, much to the delight of its loyal fanbase. The new season will see the return of the beloved Rainbow Taxi team, a group of vigilante drivers who deliver justice for those who have been failed by the legal system. K-drama fans can rejoice as the new season has been confirmed. According to Soompi, On February 6, the network stated, “The new season of the ‘Taxi Driver’ series, which has received immense love from viewers, is officially scheduled to air on SBS in the second half of the year." Now the question remains: Is the old cast returning? Should you watch Taxi Driver Season 1 and 2 before you watch the third instalment? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the series when it premieres. Prison Playbook, My Mister, Juvenile Justice - 5 Korean Dramas To Watch If Romance Is Not Your Jam.

The Taxi Driver S3 Cast

taxi driver 3 is officially confirmed to be aired in 2nd half of 2025 with all five cast members of rainbow taxi pic.twitter.com/qM6nNZKheF — • (@simpforjehoon) February 6, 2025

Do You Need to Watch Taxi Driver Seasons 1 and 2 Before Watching Season 3?

While it’s always a good idea to start from the beginning to fully appreciate the characters’ growth and the series' thrilling plotlines, Taxi Driver 3 is expected to be accessible to new viewers as well. The new season will build on past events, but the core premise of Rainbow Taxi's quest for justice remains consistent, so even if you haven’t watched the first two seasons, you can still dive into Season 3 without feeling lost

Know About Tax Driver

Based on the hit webtoon, Taxi Driver follows Kim Do Gi, portrayed by Lee Je Hoon, a highly skilled driver who works for the secretive service. The series has consistently captivated viewers with its blend of action, suspense, and heartfelt moments, making it one of SBS’s one of the most cherished shows. Taxi Driver Season 2: 5 Reasons to Look Forward to Lee Je-hoon's Vigilante Thriller That Premieres on Feb 17.

Cast Of Taxi Driver Series

Alongside Lee Je Hoon, the main cast will reprise their roles: Kim Eui Sung as the steadfast leader Jang Sung Cheol, Pyo Ye Jin as the tech-savvy hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram as the engineering duo Choi Kyung Goo and Park Jin Uhn.

