Popular Odia music director and lyricist Swarup Nayak died on Friday at his residence in Cuttack after a prolonged illness, family members said. Nayak, 76, was suffering from throat cancer for the last few months, they said. He had composed music for 41 Odia films including Hira Nila, Bagula Baguli, Lal Paan Bibi, Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta and Ki Heba Sua Posile, and worked as a lyrist in 30 of those. Pintu Nanda Dies at 45; Odia Actor Passes Away While Undergoing Liver Treatment in Hyderabad.

In a condolence message on X, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “Saddened to know about the demise of eminent music composer and lyrist Swarup Nayak. His lyrics and work will continue occupying a special place in the hearts of the listeners. Nayak will be remembered for his valuable contribution to Odia film industry. May his soul rest in peace.”

RIP Swarup Nayak

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ତଥା ଗୀତିକାର ସ୍ୱରୂପ ନାୟକଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କ ନିଆରା ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ରଚନା ସର୍ବଦା ଶ୍ରୋତାଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ ସ୍ଵତନ୍ତ୍ର ହୋଇ ରହିବ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବାରେ ବହୁମୂଲ୍ୟ ଯୋଗଦାନ ପାଇଁ ସେ ଚିରସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବେ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 27, 2023

Patnaik also announced that he will be cremated on Saturday with full state honours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)