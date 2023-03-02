However, the actor was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad from New Delhi due to unavailability of the organ donor, the family members informed.A pall of gloom descended on the Odia film fraternity following Nanda's death.Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Union Minister Darmendra Pradhan and many senior leaders of the state mourned the death of the Ollywood actor. Na Chul Dies at 36; Korean Actor's Mortuary to be Kept at Soonchunhyung University Hall.

Nanda was very popular in Odia cinema and television for his roles as hero, villain, character artist and comedian. He began his acting career from a Doordarshan programme. Nanda made his debut in the film Koili in 1996.Some of his popular films include Dosti, Hata Dhari Chalu Tha, Rumku Jhumana, Wrong Number, Prema Rutu Asigala, among others.