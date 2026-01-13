Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Basking in bridal glow, Nupur Sanon on Monday shared several pictures with her husband Stebin Ben from their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

Both Stebin and Nupur opted for ace designer Manish Malhotra's ensembles. Look at how the two looked as the bride and groom.

Here are some of the pictures. Credits: Nupur's Instagram.

This picture of Nupur walking down the aisle seems quite priceless.

Here you can see Nupur and Stebin posing with their immediate family members. Such a fam-jam moment.

The moment when they performed their saat pheras in this breathtaking setting, followed by a spectacular five-minute fireworks display that lit up the Udaipur sky.

Truly a Kodak moment! The smiles on their faces reflect the joy they share as they solemnise their relationship.

In this picture, Nupur's elder sister and popular actress Kriti Sanon undoubtedly steal attention. She made a powerful statement by lifting the phoolon ki chadar, which is usually carried by sister's brothers.

Giving fans a sneak peek into her wedding ceremony, Nupur penned a beautiful caption. She called Stebin her "Sukoon" in the post.

" Tu mere dil ka sukun. Tu aaj ka Shukra. 11.01.2026," she captioned the post.

Kriti reacted to the post with a nazar emoji.

The wedding was attended by several Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, among others, bringing star power to the celebration.

They are now all set to host a wedding reception for B-towners in Mumbai. (ANI)

