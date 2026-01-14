Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): The grand reception ceremony of Bollywood couple Nupur Sanon and Stebin was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. It was attended by numerous stars, including Nupur's sister and actress Kriti Sanon.

Nupur Sanon looked gorgeous in a deep maroon off-the-shoulder gown with intricate detailing that highlighted the finesse of her reception look. The actress complemented her dress with red jewellery and other accessories.

The actress was accompanied by her husband, Stebin Ben. The singer donned a glittering black sherwani. The duo looked happy together while posing for the paps as hosts for their grand wedding reception.

The duo was later joined by Kriti Sanon, who stole the show in an olive-green saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. The actress reduced the accessory load in her look, wearing only an earring to complement her retro style.

She also posed with her sister Nupur Sanon at the event.

The critically acclaimed director Ashutosh Gowariker also attended the reception of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.

Other celebs, including Ramesh Turani, Karishma Tanna, Anand L Rai, Arjun Bijlani and others also attended the reception ceremony of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.

The couple married on January 11, 2026. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Raghav Sharma, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, among others, bringing star power to the celebration. (ANI)

