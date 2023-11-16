Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): 'Obsessed' fame Riar Saab, aka Tarun Singh Surjeet Singh Riyar, has come up with a debut multi-track Punjabi pop outing titled 'How I Love'.

The central theme of the EP spotlights the multi-dimensional tapestry of love and features guest vocals by Abhijay Sharma and Kunwarr. Each track within this musical odyssey offers a unique perspective on romance, immersing listeners in a dreamy sonic landscape masterfully crafted by multiple producers such as Abhijay Sharma, Hashbass, Stunnah Beatz and Flamboy, read a statement.

Excited about 'How I Love', Riar said, "I got a lot of love on Obsessed, which made me realise that the audience is more receptive to my romantic pop vibe. I have based the theme of this EP around love as well, and it draws heavy inspiration from the experiences I have had on the personal front over the past year. How I Love is a heartfelt, genuine, and thought-provoking exploration of love, resonating with the soul and leaving a lasting impression on those who embark on this musical journey."

Riar's 'Obsessed', which was released in September, surpassed 100 million streams across digital platforms. Credits also go to actor Vicky Kaushal for making his song go viral. (ANI)

