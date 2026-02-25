Los Angeles [US], February 25 (ANI): Netflix's much-awaited manga-based series 'One Piece' is set to get a theatrical release, a rare instance after 'Stranger Things'.

In line with the premiere of the show's second season on the streamer on March 10, the first two episodes of 'One Piece: Into The Grand Line' will be opened in theatres on the same day, as per Variety.

Also Read | 2026 BAFTA-Winning Film 'Boong's Director Lakshmipriya Devi Prays for Peace in Manipur, Says Award Is 'Homage to My Homeland' (Watch Video).

The special screening will be held in more than 200 theatres in the US, Canada, and Japan.

A complete list of theatres and showtimes are now available on the Netflix site set up for the occasion. Participating theatres in the US are AMC Regal, Cinemark, Cineplax, and Alamo.

Also Read | Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? All About Chanel Model and British Vogue Cover Girl Praised by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Season 2 of 'One Piece' focus on "Luffy (Inaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) travel to the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. There, they'll visit bizarre islands, recruit more allies, and battle formidable new foes as they search for the world's greatest treasure," as per the official synopsis, as quoted by Variety.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUlHjJukscW/

The second season of the live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga series also features Charithra Chandran alongside the likes of Anton David Jeftha, Brendan Sean Murray, Callum Kerr, Camrus Johnson, Clive Russell, Daniel Lasker, David Dastmalchian, James Hiroyuki Liao, Jazzara Jaslyn, and Joe Manganiello among others.

'One Piece' has become the second streaming series to receive a threatrical screening after Netflix brought 'Stranger Things' to packed cinemas.

The series finale turned out to become a big hit, collection over USD 25 million at the box office.

Co-showrun by writers and executive producers Matt Owens and Joe Tracz, 'One Piece Season 2' has Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements as executive producers.

'One Piece Season 2' is set to sail on Netflix on March 10, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)