Entertainment News | 'One To One: John & Yoko' to Close the Second Edition of Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): 'One To One: John & Yoko' has been announced as the closing film for the second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival.

At the heart of the story are The One to One Concerts, John Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles, where he was joined by Yoko Ono, The Plastic Ono Band, Elephant's Memory and some special guests. With remixed concert audio produced by their only son, musician Sean Ono Lennon, the film showcases newly restored and transferred footage, along with a treasure trove of previously unseen and unheard personal archives, including phone calls and home movies recorded by John and Yoko themselves.

'One To One: John & Yoko' is an intimate, revelatory documentary that explores the creative partnership and love story going behind the curtains of the most influential couple and iconic artists, John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, the film illuminates the couple's artistic collaboration, activism and profound impact on music and culture. The documentary provides unprecedented access to Yoko Ono's personal archives, revealing intimate moments between the iconic couple during their most creative period. It meticulously chronicles their artistic journey, peace activism and the creation of some of their most influential work, as per a press note.

On his documentary making its Asia premiere at Red Lorry Film Festival, Director, Kevin MacDonald commented, "Bringing 'One To One: John & Yoko' to Red Lorry Film Festival as the closing film is incredibly meaningful. This documentary represents years of meticulous restoration and historical research, allowing audiences to experience this pivotal moment in music history with unprecedented clarity."

Co-director Sam Rice-Edwards added, "Closing Red Lorry Film Festival with 'One To One: John & Yoko' is a great honor. Focusing down on a particular time and place, we hope the film reveals a larger truth capturing something rare - the raw creative energy between two revolutionary artists at a crucial point in their lives and careers."

Ashish Saksena, Festival Director, Red Lorry Film Festival and COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, expressed his excitement about the festival's closing film, "We are thrilled to bring 'One To One: John & Yoko' to Indian audiences as the closing film at this year's Red Lorry Film Festival. This documentary represents everything our festival stands for - bold artistic vision, cultural significance, and stories that transcend boundaries. The film's exploration of John and Yoko's creative partnership resonates deeply with our mission to celebrate cinema that challenges and inspires and there could not have been a more fitting closure to the festival than this piece of art."

Red Lorry Film Festival will conclude on March 23. (ANI)

