Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele has recently released her comeback album '30', which got her fans swooning all over her once again. Apparently, her new album '30' has been inspired by her marriage and divorce.

Now that her new album is out, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey turned out to be a big fan of her as well and took to her Instagram account to post a selfie with the singer and tagged her.

Also Read | Churuli Ending Explained: Aliens, Time-Loops, Demons - Decoding the Theories That Could Solve the Mysterious Puzzle of What Lijo Jose Pellissery's Movie Is About! (SPOILER ALERT).

"Who's excited #30 is finally out? US! I've been singing the songs for a month now. "Hold On" will become an anthem around the world for anybody going through a struggle. "I Drink Wine" will be appreciated by all of us wine connoisseurs. And I need therapy to get "Easy On Me" out of my head. Congrats on releasing your truth today @adele!" she wrote.

The Grammy-winning singer was recently seen in an interview with Oprah in a two-hour special, titled 'Adele One Night Only'. In this interview, the singer got candid about her divorce, weight loss, her son's upbringing and her new romance with sports agent Rich Paul.

Also Read | Joel McHale Birthday Special: 10 Quotes of the Actor as Jeff Winger From Community That Are Weirdly Funny!.

Meanwhile, Oprah has been a popular talk show host, actor and entrepreneur. She is known for 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' and has also starred in movies, such as 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks', 'Selma' and 'The Butler'. Apart from that, she has also lent her voice to a variety of animated movies like 'Charlotte's Web' and 'The Princess and the Frog'.

Talking about Adele, her new album '30' includes some of the most iconic songs such as 'Easy on Me', 'Hold On' and 'I Drink Wine'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)