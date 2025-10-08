Washington DC [US], October 7 (ANI): Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will be next seen in the book-to-movie adaptation thriller series titled 'Kill Jackie', reported Variety.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will play the role of Jackie Price, an international drug smuggler turned art dealer who embarks on a journey for revenge, according to Variety.

Also Read | ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Young Genius Divisha Vaishnav Impresses Amitabh Bachchan in Juniors Week, Takes Home 25 Lakh Points.

The series, which just wrapped production, hails from Prime Video, Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures and is set to launch next year.

According to the outlet, 'Kill Jackie' is based on the acclaimed novel 'The Price You Pay' by bestselling author Nick Harkaway, writing under his pseudonym Aidan Truhen.

Also Read | 'Abdi Abdi' Song: Kalyani Priyadarshan Speaks on Dance Number From 'Genie', Says 'Worked Super Hard and Tried Something New' (See Post).

The show follows Jackie Price, who has "been living a wealthy, luxurious existence for the last 20 years, travelling the world, selling fine art using sophisticated tax loopholes and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international drug smuggler," its plot description reads.

"But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden, lethal turn when she discovers The Seven Demons, a squad of the world's most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her. However, she soon realises her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail... and her buried secrets ultimately lead her much closer to home, with surprising consequences," added the description as quoted by Variety.

Alongside Zeta-Jones, the 'Kill Jackie' cast comprises Daniel Ings, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Oscar Jaenada , Hattie Hook, Darci Shaw, Raff Law , Enzo Cilenti, Christine Adams, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Karlis Arnolds Avots, Set Sjostrand, Tadashi Ito, Sebastian Armesto, Julian Barratt, Gavin Spokes , Jonathan Cake, Bamshad Abedi-Amin and Bill Paterson.

The eight-part series is co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures and was co-created by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth ('Gangs of London'), Peter Lawson ('John Wick') and Damon Thomas ('Killing Eve'). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)