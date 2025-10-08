The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’s Juniors Week featured an adorable and intelligent contestant, Divisha Vaishnav, who managed to steal the spotlight and Amitabh Bachchan’s heart with her quick wit and confident answers. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Contestant Purav Impresses Amitabh Bachchan With His Intelligence but Gets Stuck on INR 7.5 Lakh Question; Audience Poll Turns Out Wrong – Can You Guess the Answer?

Divisha Mimics Big B

Divisha began her journey from the 5 lakh points mark and soon made a strong impression by mimicking Big B’s iconic dialogues. Her playful interactions with the host, including making him hold his ears and pull his tongue out after he couldn’t answer one of her questions, had everyone in splits.

Divisha Answers Tough 'KBC 17' Questions

In the Super Sandook round, Divisha won 70,000 points and revived her Ask the Expert lifeline. Using it smartly for the INR 7.5 lakh question, Considered among the first computers, who among these was involved in the development of the Analytical Engine? She correctly chose option C) Charles Babbage. She continued to play brilliantly, using her Gyanastra lifeline for the INR 12.5 lakh question about Time magazine’s Kid of the Year 2025. Though she initially guessed option A) Tejasvi Manoj, it turned out to be the right answer. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Farhan Akhtar Turns Host on ‘KBC,’ Leaves Amitabh Bachchan and Javed Akhtar in Splits With Fun Banter and Emotional Memories (Watch Video)

Watch ‘KBC 17’ Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Divisha Wins 25 Lakh on ‘KBC 17’

Later, she used the audience poll for the INR 25 lakh question: What does the word ‘black’ in black mamba actually refer to? Choosing option B) The colour inside its mouth, she was once again correct. However, Divisha decided to quit at the INR 50 lakh question: The International Board on Books for Young People’s award for lifetime achievement in children’s literature is named after which author? Before walking away, she guessed option B) Dr Seuss, but the correct answer was Hans Christian Andersen. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer THIS INR 12.5 Lakh Nobel Prize Question That Stumped Chemistry Teacher Meenakshi Yadav?

Watch 'KBC 17'

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. Viewers can also stream the show on the Sony LIV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 01:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).