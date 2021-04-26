Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): The 93rd annual Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station was historic in more ways than one, making the wait for the Oscars, due to COVID, totally worth it.

According to Fox News, this year's ceremony no doubt looked different due to the coronavirus drastically reducing the number of attendees and shifting the musical performances from their usual time slots to a pre-show before the ceremony.

Still, it was one of the year's starriest nights. Celebrities like Sacha Baron Cohen, Amanda Seyfried, and more appeared in hopes of walking away with a golden statuette while others like Halle Berry and Harrison Ford presented the awards.

This year had already been a historical one for the Academy, with a record number of female nominees for best director, as well as actors like Steven Yeun and Riz Ahmed becoming the first Asian American and Muslim actors, respectively, to be nominated for their leading performances.

'Nomadland' became the only three-time winner at the ceremony, with 'The Father', 'Judas and the Black Messiah', 'Mank', 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', 'Sound of Metal' and 'Soul' as the other multiple winners.

In addition to the winners, the Oscars saw Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) honoured with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the first time the Academy has awarded two recipients.

Variety reported that all nominees and guests had to have a minimum of two COVID-19 PCR tests performed by the Academy's vendor and a total of three tests in the week leading up to the telecast.

Here is the full list of 2021 Oscar winners:

Best PictureNomadland (Winner)Promising Young WomanThe Trial of the Chicago 7MinariSound of MetalThe FatherJudas and the Black MessiahMank

Actress in a Leading RoleFrances McDormand, Nomadland (Winner)Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a WomanCarey Mulligan, Promising Young WomanViola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAndra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Actor in a Leading RoleChadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAnthony Hopkins, The Father (Winner)Riz Ahmed, Sound of MetalGary Oldman, MankSteven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Supporting RoleOlivia Colman, The FatherMaria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent MoviefilmYoun Yuh-jung, Minari (Winner)Amanda Seyfried, MankGlenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Actor in a Supporting RoleDaniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in MiamiSacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7Paul Raci, Sound of MetalLakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

DirectingChloe Zhao, Nomadland (Winner)Thomas Vinterberg, Another RoundEmerald Fennell, Promising Young WomanDavid Fincher, MankLee Isaac Chung, Minari

Costume DesignEmmaMa Rainey's Black Bottom (Winner)MankMulan Pinocchio

Music (Original Score)Da 5 BloodsMank MinariNews of the WorldSoul (Winner)

EditingThe FatherNomadlandPromising Young WomanSound of Metal (Winner)The Trial of the Chicago 7

SoundGreyhoundMankNews of the WorldSoulSound of Metal (Winner)

Music (Original Song)'Husavik' from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'Fight For You' from Judas and the Black Messiah (Winner)'lo Si (Seen)' from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)'Speak Now' from One Night in Miami'Hear My Voice' from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)NomadlandThe Father (Winner)One Night in MiamiThe White TigerBorat Subsequent Moviefilm

Writing (Original Screenplay)The Trial of the Chicago 7Judas and the Black MessiahPromising Young Woman (Winner)Sound of MetalMinari

Animated Short FilmBurrowGenius LociIf Anything Happens I Love You (Winner)OperaYes-People

Live-Action Short FilmFeeling ThroughThe Letter RoomThe PresentTwo Distant Strangers (Winner)White Eye

Documentary FeatureCollectiveCrip CampThe Mole AgentMy Octopus Teacher (Winner)Time

Documentary Short SubjectColette (Winner)A Concerto Is a ConversationDo Not SplitHunger WardA Love Song for Latasha

Animated Feature FilmOnwardOver the MoonA Shaun the Sheep Movie: FarmageddonSoul (Winner)Wolfwalkers

International Feature FilmDenmark, Another Round (Winner)Hong Kong, Better DaysRomania, CollectiveTunisia, The Man Who Sold His SkinBosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Production DesignThe FatherMa Rainey's Black BottomMank (Winner)News of the WorldTenet

CinematographyJudas and the Black MessiahMank (Winner)News of the WorldNomadlandThe Trial of the Chicago 7

Visual EffectsLove and MonstersThe Midnight SkyMulanThe One and Only IvanTenet (Winner)

Makeup and HairstylingEmmaHillbilly ElegyMa Rainey's Black Bottom (Winner)MankPinocchio

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took place two months later than originally planned, due to the impact left by the COVID-19 pandemic on the entertainment industry.

The nominations for it were announced on March 15 this year. This is only the fourth time in history that the Academy Awards were postponed. (ANI)

