Los Angeles [US], March 11 (ANI): After winning awards at several film festivals, Justine Triet's 'Anatomy of a Fall' shined at the Oscars 2024.

The film won the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards, currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Taking to X, The Academy shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari on winning Best Original Screenplay for 'Anatomy of a Fall'! "

The award ceremony is streaming live on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Messi, the canine star of 'Anatomy of a Fall,' who played Snoop in the Oscar-winning film also attended the grand award ceremony in Los Angeles.

'Anatomy of a Fall' won the Palme d'Or in Cannes last year, and since then it has been dominating the film festivals.

In the film, German actress Sandra Huller (Toni Erdmann) plays a German writer accused of murdering her French husband (Samuel Theis).

Huller plays Sandra, a German writer who lives in martial disharmony with her French husband, Samuel, and their 11-year-old son, Daniel, in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed. Sandra becomes the main suspect, and the couple's conflicted relationship is put on trial. Daniel, who is blind, becomes a key witness in the case. Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado Graner co-star, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Triet co-wrote the screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall with Arthur Harari. Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion produced. (ANI)

