Los Angeles [US], March 16 (ANI): Not only through her compelling performances but also through her sartorial choices, ace actress Demi Moore knows exactly how to keep her audience captivated. The 2026 Oscars were no exception, as she arrived at the ceremony in full dramatic mode.

She was seen donning a green Gucci gown completely covered in feathers. The actress had all eyes on her in the shimmering design, which featured a peacock-like green bodice and a dramatic black feathered train and neckline.

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It has already been a standout year in fashion for Demi Moore. Earlier this month, she turned heads at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a sculptural Schiaparelli gown complete with a dramatic, voluminous train, as per Page Six.

Though the "Landman" actress did not star in a feature film over the last year and, thus, is not nominated for any awards. She is one of the presenters at the Oscars 2026.

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Last year, Moore was nominated for Best Actress for her role in 'The Substance'. However, she lost to "Anora" star Mikey Madison. (ANI)

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