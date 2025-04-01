Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): Keeping it comfy yet stylish, actor Alia Bhatt caught the attention of her fans with her latest airport look.

Before entering the airport on Tuesday afternoon, Alia greeted the shutterbugs and briefly posed for the pictures.

She was all smiles as she waved at the paps who were stationed outside the airport.

The 'Raazi' star looked pretty in a fitted white inner top that she layered with a long beige shrug featuring a collar design and wide-leg trousers. She also gave a sporty touch to her look with white sneakers.

She accessorized the co-ord set with a luxurious hang bag.

Last month, the 'Jigra' actress had a pre-birthday celebration amidst the media.The event, held ahead of the big day, was made even more memorable by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who joined her in the celebrations.

Amid the celebration, Ranbir confirmed that the second installment of their film Brahmastra is very much in the pipeline.

"Brahmastra 2 is something that Ayan has been nurturing as a dream for a very long time--the entire story of Brahmastra. As you guys know, he's currently working on War 2, and once the film releases, he's going to start pre-production of Brahmastra 2. It's definitely happening. We haven't really announced much of it, but there will be some interesting announcements coming regarding Brahmastra 2," he said.

Ranbir also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War, a film with an ensemble cast that includes Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Love and War will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut, Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In the coming months, Alia will also be seen headlining YRF' spy drama 'ALPHA'. (ANI)

