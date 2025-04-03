Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): Star batter Virat Kohli on Thursday marked a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport, donning a black shirt and beige pants.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Kohli could be seen exiting the airport and going towards his car. He looked extremely handsome in his well groomed beard,

Also Read | 2025 Juno Awards Winners: Tate McRae Dominates With 4 Wins; Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Takes Home Inaugural South Asian Music Recording Honour - Check Full List!.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kohli is busy playing in the ongoing IPL tournament. On Wednesday, Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced a defeat from Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With this defeat, the Rajat Patidar-led team dropped to third place, while the Titans stayed in fourth place in the points table of the 18th edition of the lucrative league. Both teams currently hold four points after completing their three matches in the current tournament.

Also Read | 'Darr' Re-Release: Shah Rukh Khan's Film To Return to Theatres on April 4.

RCB was put to bat first by GT, who won the toss and opted to field. As ex-RCBian Mohammed Siraj (3/19) reduced RCB to 42/4, a 52-run stand between Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma (33 in 20 balls, with five fours and a six) and a 46-run stand for the seventh wicket between Livingstone (54 in 40 balls, with a four and five sixes) and Tim David (32 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped RCB make 169/8 in their 20 overs.Sai Kishore (2/22) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26) were also impressive with the ball.

During the run-chase, GT lost their skipper Shubman Gill (14) early, but top knocks from Jos Buttler (73* in 39 balls, with five fours and six sixes), Sai Sudharsan (49 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Sherfane Rutherford (30* in 18 balls, with a four and three sixes) took GT to a win with 13 balls and eight wickets in hand. Siraj won the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)