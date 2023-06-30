Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who are engaged to be married, were spotted together at the Amritsar airport on Friday night. Reportedly, the couple will visit Shri Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance. Parineeti wore a beige-coloured kurta while Raghav was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat. Parineeti has been in the headlines in the last several months over to her relationship with the AAP leader. Here’s How Parineeti Chopra Responded to Paparazzi Asking Her How the ‘Married Life’ Is.

The couple exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.